National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIS opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

