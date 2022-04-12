National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EIS opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.