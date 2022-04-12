National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) & Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Head to Head Survey

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Warby Parker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.08 billion 1.69 $128.24 million $1.42 30.47 Warby Parker $540.80 million 5.30 -$144.27 million N/A N/A

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Vision and Warby Parker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38 Warby Parker 0 4 5 0 2.56

National Vision presently has a consensus price target of $55.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.17%. Warby Parker has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

