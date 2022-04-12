Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.80 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.