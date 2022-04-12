Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 5.9%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.93. 335,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,291,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

