NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $27.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 5,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.90 and a beta of 0.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.