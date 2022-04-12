Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

