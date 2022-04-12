NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.57 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

