NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 2,450.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

