New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 296881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

