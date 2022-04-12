New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well. It has been boosting its cost efficiencies, and fast adapting to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe, including mobile, social media networks and reader application products.”

Get New York Times alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:NYT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.