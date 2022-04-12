NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NHICU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

