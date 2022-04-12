NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $1,204.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00260206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

