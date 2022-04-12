NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,136.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.35 or 0.00758300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00205671 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019899 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

