NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,987. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,003,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 385,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

