NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($68.48) to €58.00 ($63.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NN Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 65,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

