Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 22,077 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

