Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

UHS opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

