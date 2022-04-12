Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Globe Life by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

