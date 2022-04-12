Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

