Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

