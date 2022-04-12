Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 10,728.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

