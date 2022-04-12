Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 74,400 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.19.

Coupa Software stock opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

