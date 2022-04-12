Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $112.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.73 million and the highest is $113.90 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $520.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $556.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 183,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

