Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to €9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €9.60 ($10.43) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.52) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.90.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

