NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut NOV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.00. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

