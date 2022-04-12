Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $120.95

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.95, but opened at $118.49. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 17,714 shares traded.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.