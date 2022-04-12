Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NUE opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.