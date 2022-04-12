Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.04. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2,933 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $554.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.