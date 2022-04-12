Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JGH stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.