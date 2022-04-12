Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NID opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

