Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.