Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NQP opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

