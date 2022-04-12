Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JRI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

