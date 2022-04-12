NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $298.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.06.

NVIDIA stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

