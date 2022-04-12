Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

