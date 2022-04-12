Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 5.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.31. 5,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.03.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.