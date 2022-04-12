Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $38,454.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

