OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

OFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.