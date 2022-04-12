OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

