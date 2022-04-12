Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.66 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) will report sales of $421.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $38,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,578,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.