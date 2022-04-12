Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will report sales of $421.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $38,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,578,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.