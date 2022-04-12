Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Omnicell worth $43,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

