ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

