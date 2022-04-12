Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 1.5%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.22). 800,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,115,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a market cap of £115.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Open Orphan Company Profile

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

