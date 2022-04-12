Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 63,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.61. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

