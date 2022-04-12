Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,894 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Bank OZK Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.