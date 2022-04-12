Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $764.00.

WPP stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.