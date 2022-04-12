Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.