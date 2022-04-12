Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

NYSE URI opened at $316.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

