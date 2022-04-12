Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.