Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,061 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

